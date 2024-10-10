Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $359.80 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

