Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

