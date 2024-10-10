BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.60% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $48.26 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3081 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

