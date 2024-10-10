Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

