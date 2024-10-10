Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

