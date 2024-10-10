Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,571 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.6 %

RHI opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

