KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $34.61 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11.

