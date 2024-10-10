Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $62,672,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 108.7% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,124,000 after buying an additional 1,757,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

