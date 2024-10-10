Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

