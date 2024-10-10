Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 36,384 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 32.07% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HOCT opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Increases Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This is a boost from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.