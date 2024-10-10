Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

