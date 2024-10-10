Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coffee Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Free Report ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

