Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
JVA stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
