Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 845,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

