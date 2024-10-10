Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.50. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $603,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.