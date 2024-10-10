Bank of America Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $86.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Insmed has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

