Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.