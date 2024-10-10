GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

GitLab stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,981.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,765 shares of company stock worth $5,420,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP raised its position in GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

