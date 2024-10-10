BTIG Research Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $325.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.84.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -450.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $294.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

