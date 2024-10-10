Barclays Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

FOXA stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

