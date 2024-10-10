Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $33.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

