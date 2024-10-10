Citigroup Raises Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $109.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.71.

ALSN opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

