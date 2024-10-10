CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.19.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

