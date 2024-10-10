Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $3,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,990,085 shares in the company, valued at $126,046,785.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

