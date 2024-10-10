First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.17.

FHB opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 396,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,299,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,491,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 17.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

