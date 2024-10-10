Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -195.39 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,397,819 shares of company stock worth $42,483,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.