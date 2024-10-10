Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$37.78 and a 52-week high of C$65.10.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.