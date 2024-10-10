HC Wainwright Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $120.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,019.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,019.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

