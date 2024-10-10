Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $269.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

