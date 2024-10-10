Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

CZR stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $8,842,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

