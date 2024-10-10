MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.06.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
