MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.