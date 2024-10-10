Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,946 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

