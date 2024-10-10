Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.44 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

