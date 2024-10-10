Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,585 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,902,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 435.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269,354 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.87.

PCTY stock opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,632 shares of company stock worth $7,379,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

