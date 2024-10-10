MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of MasterBrand worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth $20,894,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,873,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 497,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

