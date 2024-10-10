Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UDR by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $10,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after buying an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

