Truist Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 318,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KXI stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

