Truist Financial Corp Sells 694 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,838 shares of company stock worth $36,782,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

