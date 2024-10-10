Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,227 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.