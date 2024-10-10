Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.