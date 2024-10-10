Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

