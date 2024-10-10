Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.5 %

TLK stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

