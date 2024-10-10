Creative Planning Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Creative Planning grew its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $892.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

