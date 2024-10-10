Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFGR opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

