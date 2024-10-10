Creative Planning Acquires 328 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.1 %

FDL opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $42.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

