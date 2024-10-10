Creative Planning Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $116.26.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.