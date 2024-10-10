Creative Planning Acquires 7,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

