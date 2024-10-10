Middlesex Water Announces Retirement of Vice President – Corporate Affairs, Bernadette M. Sohler

Middlesex Water Company, a reputable firm known for providing reliable and high-quality water services, revealed in a recent Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 9, 2024, the impending retirement of Bernadette M. Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs of the company. Sohler is set to retire from her role at Middlesex Water Company effective December 31, 2024.

With a remarkable tenure spanning over 30 years dedicated to the company, Bernadette M. Sohler’s retirement marks a significant transition within Middlesex Water’s executive leadership team. Following Sohler’s retirement, the firm disclosed plans to reevaluate her current position as part of an organizational realignment initiative under new leadership. The process of selecting Sohler’s successor will be conducted in due course.

In an official press release issued by Middlesex Water Company on October 9, 2024, the firm commemorated Sohler’s valuable contributions and service throughout her tenure. The announcement of the retirement of Bernadette M. Sohler is documented in Exhibit 99.1, which is filed alongside the Form 8-K and is integrated into the filing by reference.

The Form 8-K also outlines that there will be a reassessment of Sohler’s role within the company in the wake of her retirement. Notably, Middlesex Water has specified that the official press release dated October 9, 2024, regarding Sohler’s retirement, will be made available to the public for reference.

As per the Form 8-K filing, it has been disclosed that the Company’s press release detailing Bernadette M. Sohler’s retirement is accessible as Exhibit 99.1, emphasizing the transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines in announcing significant corporate events. Bernadette M. Sohler’s retirement signifies a pivotal moment in Middlesex Water’s operational trajectory and organizational structure.

The succession and transition plan following Sohler’s retirement are segments crucial for maintaining operational continuity and strategic direction within Middlesex Water Company. The Company’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and continued operational excellence remains at the forefront following this significant announcement.

