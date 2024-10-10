AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Truist Financial

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.83.

AMETEK stock opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

