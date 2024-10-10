HMN Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation, announced the completion of its merger with Alerus Financial Corporation, as per an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 9, 2024. The merger was initially agreed upon in an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated May 14, 2024. Following the merger, Alerus Financial Corporation now stands as the surviving entity.

Upon the Closing Date of October 9, 2024, the merger came into effect as per the terms outlined in the Merger Agreement and in compliance with the Delaware General Corporation Law. As part of the merger, each outstanding share of HMN Financial’s common stock, valued at $0.01 per share, was automatically converted into the right to receive 1.25 shares of Alerus common stock, with cash provided for fractional shares.

Subsequently, at the Effective Time of the Merger, all HMN Financial restricted stock awards became fully vested with no outstanding options to purchase HMN Financial common stock. The details of the Merger Agreement are outlined in the previous filing made on May 15, 2024.

The Company notified the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC about the merger’s completion on October 9, 2024, and requested the delisting and deregistration of HMN Financial’s common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Nasdaq suspended trading of the Company’s common stock post the filing. In about ten days, the Company will file a Form 15 with the SEC to deregister the common stock and suspend reporting obligations.

With the merger’s completion, there was a notable change in the control of HMN Financial. The directors and officers of HMN Financial ceased their roles as a result of the merger, per the stipulations outlined in the Merger Agreement. The directors and officers of Alerus Financial Corporation assumed these roles post-merger. Notably, Jeffrey Bolton, a former HMN Financial director, was appointed to the Alerus board of directors.

Effective upon the merger, the separate corporate existence of HMN Financial ceased, with Alerus now designated as the surviving corporation. The governing documents of the surviving entity are in line with Alerus Financial Corporation’s Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, as amended.

The filing also includes details of the Merger Agreement and the respective certificates and bylaws of the surviving entity as Exhibits, available for reference upon request.

As of the date of this report, Jon Eberle, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of HMN Financial, Inc., has signed off on behalf of the Company.

