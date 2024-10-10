Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) disclosed on October 9, 2024, its involvement as an event sponsor at the Keto Pa-LOU-za 2024 Conference through a press release. The press release, detailed in Exhibit 99.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, was issued to announce the company’s active participation in the event.

As per the requirements, the information provided in the Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is not classified as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not entailed with the liabilities of that section. This information is also not incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except by specific reference in such a filing.

Furthermore, the details within this announcement do not represent an acknowledgment of the materiality of any information in the Current Report on Form 8-K, obligatorily disclosed to meet the criteria of Regulation FD.

The event’s disclosure falls under Item 9.01, including the financial statement and relevant exhibits. The press release dated October 9, 2024, is included as Exhibit 99.1, while the Cover Page Interactive Data File is embedded within the Inline XBRL document as described in Exhibit 104.

As mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly signed on behalf of Avalon GloboCare Corp. on October 9, 2024, by Luisa Ingargiola, the Chief Financial Officer.

This article is written based on the details provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Avalon GloboCare Corp.

